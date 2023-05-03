Gut Feelings: Manchester City v West Ham United

West Ham United are a club that have earned a special place in the hearts of the supporters of Manchester City recently. Their comeback draw with Arsenal FC aided in City’s pursuit of the Gunners. Now City look to go above Arsenal for the second consecutive match, and this time the Hammers are the foe. The City Collective have looked into the future and are ready to reveal how the match will unfold. Kicking us off this week is Adam Marrett of Man City Square.

Adam Marrett - (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

Another big game rolls round, as they all are at this point of the season.

Game number two of the week, and relegation battling West Ham roll into the Etihad. West Ham possess their own quality here, despite their lowly league position which shouldn’t be a surprise to many with them being managed by David Moyes who’s notorious for having a good season like last season followed by a season like this for West Ham. I think West Ham will aim to hit us on the counter, and will pack their defence and midfield so I can see us dominating possession and it being one of those games. Hopefully we can score early to open them up and go from there. We will have to be wary of the threat of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Danny Ings, Michael Antonio if he starts here but I think we’ll have to much quality for West Ham over the 90 minutes. I think this will be the game when Haaland breaks the Alan Shearer and Andy Cole record as he powers on this season. Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United

Saul Garcia - (@saul_434) - Bitter and Blue

Should be a match for some rotation, give me Alvarez and Mahrez on the scoresheet and a clean sheet. Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United

Like everyone in the game, City fans and otherwise, I expect us to win all of our games til the end of the season and lift the Premier League trophy. West Ham have a difficult run-in, so despite appearing to be more or less safe, they won’t take that for granted and will give everything to try and get a point from this. Moyes’ men are actually in improved form recently and have been unlucky not to get anything out of their last two games. I see them making it difficult, but ultimately the control and domination of the hosts will be too much for them. Manchester City 3-2 West Ham United

Crunk Chocolate - (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

City supporters are fearful of Pep’s plan to rotate which means our offense cannot move as smoothly. West Ham are slowly pulling into relegation station after a disappointing season. Europa Conference glory possibly waits for the Hammers. Is it in their best interests to go all out in Manchester when there’s upcoming matches that could be considered easier to win. Guardiola and Moyes have a gentlemen’s agreement to rest players. May the best squad win, which is the side who has Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, and Phil Foden as the backup. Manchester City 3-1 West Ham

CITYZENDuck - (@duckman4real) - Bitter and Blue

There are no small games this time of the season. City have room for one slip-up, but Pep and the lads will be keen to keep that in their pocket until the 28th of May. West Ham are still in the thick of the relegation fight. The Hammers will want to nick a point at the Etihad if possible, but they’ll want even more to minimize any chances for the Blues. I expect Haaland to start and score his record-breaking 35th goal of the Premier League season. Julián Álvarez chips in another as well. Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United

There you have it. How do you see the match going? Let us know in the comments.