QMR: Manchester City Lose at Brentford, 0-1

Manchester City 0

Brentford 1, Ethan Pinnock (85’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City will take a loss home from the capital after a really strange match vs Brentford. The team played well and amid big rotations still played a solid match amid a loss.

The result means that City are champions and this does end the 22+ match winning streak where the club loses here ahead of two huge finals.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the match ended in a loss, but we saw some nice academy players.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really solid match and this time with a loss still make some inroads.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a match that City played evenly with a noble opponent and even with some reserves made for a fun match.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Rico Lewis and Kyle Walker who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a loss and now have entered the final two matches of the season in the FA Cup and UCL Finals.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

