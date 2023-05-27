Haaland Takes Double Award

Manchester City’s Nordic meat shield Erling Haaland has broken another record by becoming the first player in history to take the Premier League Player and Young Player of the Year awards in the same season.

The 22-year-old striker joined the blues last summer and has hit a record 36 goals in his debut season, whilst also notching up 52 in all competitions. His goals have been the a large part of the driving force that has taken City to a third consecutive Premier League title, and also to the FA Cup and Champions League finals as City look to add a European treble to their domestic one.

“I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season - thank you to everyone who voted for me,” the striker said. “It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me.”

However, Haaland paid tribute to his City teammates for their part in his successful debut season in Manchester. “These awards would not have been possible without my amazing team-mates, the manager and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch. Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong.”

The award means that a City player has won the Player of the Season award for the fourth consecutive year, following in the footsteps of Kevin de Bruyne (19/20 and 21/22) and Ruben Dias (20/21), while Vincent Kompany was also named POTY for the 2011/12 season.

The blues play their final match of their title-winning season at Brentford on Sunday afternoon, before facing United at Wembley for the FA Cup. Then, it’s on to Turkey and a chance to finally lift the elusive Champions League trophy as they face Inter Milan for the first time in their history.