Manchester City Women v Everton Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome Everton to the Academy Stadium as they look to put the disappointment of last weekend’s derby defeat behind them. The blues can still finish in a Champions League slot, however, they will need to beat the Toffees and hope Arsenal lose, while gaining an 11 goal swing in their favour to finish third.

The defeat at Leigh Sports Stadium on Sunday evening all but ended City’s chances, but a win against Everton will see the blues finish their season on a high.

Everton are assured of a sixth-place finish, at least seven points ahead of their City rivals Liverpool. Former City star Izzy Christiansen announced her intention to retire at the end of the season, and she will want to make an impression in her final appearance.

Form

City’s erratic form over the last few weeks destroyed their title and Champions League chances. Two victories and three defeats in five matches is not title-winning or Champions League qualifying form. However, the blues are unbeaten at home this season, having won 11 and drawn two of their 13 matches in Manchester.

Everton ended a two-match losing run to Chelsea (0-7) and Arsenal (1-4), by beating Brighton at home 2-1. Prior to that, Everton won just two out of their previous eight matches, including crashing out of the FA Cup by losing 1-0 at home to Everton.

Team News

City will be without Ellie Roebuck, who was sent off last week against United. With Sandy MacIver out injured, Khiara Keating will be between the sticks. Alanna Kennedy and Laia Aleixandri are also out injured.

Everton will be without Gabby George, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury while Rikki Sevecke will also make her final appearance in Everton blue.

Last Time Out

City travelled to Merseyside in November and came away with a 2-1 victory. Julie Blakstad gave City the lead after 32 minutes, but Sevecke levelled 8 minutes later. Bunny Shaw scored the winner for City four minutes after the break.

Prediction

City should be fired up after losing their last two matches and I can’t see them losing this match, I very much doubt they’ll get the 11-goal swing they need, but they will do everything possible to give the fans hope.

City Women 5-1 Everton Women