Manchester City v Brentford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a really good Brentford side as we enter the last matchday of the elague.

The Premier League is done and we are here!

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, London, England

Time and Date: Sunday 28 May 2023, Kickoff at 16:30 BST, 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: John Brooks.

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Matthew Wilkes.

Fourth official: Jeremy Simpson.

VAR: Darren Bond.

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

A fun match to close the PL season as the teams enter this one amid some circumstances given Brentford’s gambling scandal with Ivan Toney.

On the pitch, Guardiola vs Frank should be a fun matchup. City still have two finals to tend to and will be as sharp as can be in preparation for that.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake as questionable.

Brentford have Norgaard, Toney, Lweis-Potter, Janson all out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Brentford