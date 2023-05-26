Pep Talk: “I’m going to play the game as real as possible see how they feel in terms of condition,”

Manchester City enter the final match of the Premier League vs a solid Brentford side. Pep Guardiola held his regular presser prior to the match and he had a lot to say. From the match, managing expectations, the chase for the treble, he covered a lot of ground.

Let’s get right in to it-

“I’m going to play the game as real as possible see how they feel in terms of condition,” said Guardiola.

“We don’t want to take a risk. We take a team to win the game.

“It is meaningless in terms of points, but the way we played against Brighton, it doesn’t mean that.

“Brighton helped us maintain our levels and hopefully great for us as it helps us maintain the rhythm.

“The Brentford game will be different, the way both teams play. It will sustain the demanding effort.”

“The players know the situation. The position we are comes once in a lifetime. Being champions of the Premier League again,” he said.

“We still have to play two finals and that doesn’t come every season.

“Once we are there, relax and enjoy it then do our best.”\

“We have played the last month one game a week with two days off. We needed to disconnect, physios, doctors, and chefs.

“They are here 10 hours a day to work with the players and help recover from this stressful period.

“That’s why you have to go with your families, play golf and do what you want.

“Quality time to prepare for the finals. Train a few times, but just do exactly what we need arrive in the best position.

“I’ll go home with my family. I don’t forget, but with the players here I demand them to be ready.

“Family time, good restaurants. As for golf – no, my back doesn’t allow me!”

“It’s getting better. Some of them. We’ll see tomorrow, we’re training tomorrow afternoon and decide how they feel. We need to keep our rhythm before the finals.”

“First it’s Brentford, they’ve only lost once at home. Incredible season,” said Guardiola.

“They are so difficult to play against.

“After that we have time to disconnect. To not see each other two days and have to prepare for United first and then Inter.”