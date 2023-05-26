Sky Blue News: Another Record for Erling?, Izzy Retires, Álvarez Rumours, and More...

Manchester City are heading to London to finish off their Premier League title-winning season. The Manc Blues will face Brentford FC on the final day. While the lads get ready for their trip to the capital, Sky Blue News has gathered the latest to keep you up to date.

Haaland has scored 52 goals in 51 games for City – ahead of Sunday’s Premier League finale at Brentford – following his £51million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. City face Inter Milan in Istanbul in the Champions League final on June 10, a week after they play Manchester United in the FA Cup final, having already won the Premier League. They are aiming to emulate their city rivals’ achievement of 1999. Haaland said: “There are two finals left, we have to stay focused even though we won the Premier League. “We have to stay focused to achieve what we can achieve in the next two finals. I will do everything I can to achieve good things in the finals and hopefully win both. “It’s a good thing being favourites (against Inter Milan) because it means we have qualities, we have to attack the game in our way, play our football and in the end we’ll see who wins it.”

The Manchester City sensation recorded his 44th direct goal involvement (scoring or assisting) by setting up Phil Foden in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw away to Brighton. It was Haaland’s eighth assist of the league campaign, which combined with his outrageous tally of 36 goals puts him level with Arsenal legend Henry for total involvements. During the Gunners’ 2002-03 season, the French forward scored 24 and provided a jaw-dropping 20 assists. While Henry’s heroics were only enough for Arsenal to finish second, Haaland and co romped to the Premier League title with three games to go and finish their spectacular campaign at Brentford on Sunday. Four of Henry’s goal involvements came in Arsenal’s final league game of the season when the Gunners hammered Sunderland 4-0 away from home. Despite the title being out of reach, as were Manchester United already confirmed as champions, Arsene Wenger’s side won big thanks to Henry’s opening goal and three assists for hat-trick hero Freddie Ljungberg. Haaland, meanwhile, has already broken countless records since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer, such as bagging the most Premier League goals in a 38-game season, as City fended off Henry’s old club to win the title. The Citizens are now dreaming of an incredible treble triumph by beating bitter rivals United in the FA Cup final and winning the Champions League against Inter.

Erling Haaland could snatch Thierry Henry record on final day of Premier League seasonhttps://t.co/AOyIKD2JWK pic.twitter.com/CYUsovg6Xn — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 26, 2023

The Premier League champions were linked with a swoop for the 21-year-old Croatian defender last summer before a deadline day deal saw Manuel Akanji swap Borussia Dortmund for City. City remain on course to pull off a historic treble this season after lifting their third straight league title on Sunday – ahead of upcoming FA Cup and Champions League finals against Manchester United and Inter. There have been question marks over Aymeric Laporte’s long-term future in England in recent months, with the Spain international falling down Guardiola’s pecking order. Often on the bench in crux league and cup games throughout the second half of the ongoing campaign, there have been indications that Laporte is set to part ways with the Blues in the summer.

The Everton midfielder returned to the Toffees in 2020, having spent time at the club as a youth player, before departing for Birmingham City, Manchester City and Lyon. She also went on to make 31 appearances for her country, and was part of the SheBelieves Cup-winning side of 2019. During her time at Lyon Christiansen - alongside Barcelona’s England star Lucy Bronze - won a Treble including the Champions League, French League and French Cup. The midfielder announced her decision to end her playing career on her Three Players And A Podcast programme, but was certain that she had made the right decision despite being just 31 years old.

Former Man City and England star Izzy Christiansen will RETIRE at the end of the season aged 31 https://t.co/6qKIZAvzrX — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 25, 2023

Not more than a few weeks ago, the Catalans looked in control of the operation and were even said to have had an agreement with the Manchester City captain over a three-year contract. But due to La Liga not approving their economic viability plan, the club have been unable to advance the talks. Now, Barcelona’s Gundogan pursuit could be in serious jeopardy. The player, for one, has performed extremely well and has helped the club secure the Premier League title. He is also in contention to win the treble by the end of the season. There is no question that Gundogan likes captaining Manchester City, who are now ready to lengthen the contract renewal offer for the German international, in an attempt to keep him at the club. The 32-year-old is said to be looking at the fresh renewal offer quite favourably. Barcelona, therefore, are not feeling optimistic about the Gundogan pursuit and there is a significant chance they could miss out on the signing of the former Borussia Dortmund star.

There were suddenly rumors that Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez is an option for Bayern Munich as the Germans are currently on the lookout for a striker. What could’ve swayed Alvarez was that he could step out of Erling Haaland’s shadow and be a starter at a top club. City decided to throw a spanner in the works: “From Manchester City circles, it is said there’s currently ‘no chance’ Julián Álvarez would join Bayern this summer. City and Pep Guardiola rate the striker very highly. He’s just extended his contract until 2028, doubling his wages.” – Tz reporter Philipp Kessler as captured by @iMiaSanMia With that in mind, there’s only one option here. Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Osimhen are too expensive, Harry Kane isn’t leaving, and Mathys Tel is apparently “not ready”. You know what time it is.

Well it looks like @ManCity are letting only one player move to @FCBayernUS, whose plan of signing Julian #Alvarez is easier said than done@FCBayern @FCBayernEN @Bundesliga_EN https://t.co/ghGaHOk2h9 — Bavarian Football Works (@BavarianFBWorks) May 26, 2023

And finally... The best third goalkeeper in the league has signed on for another season at City!

The 37-year-old initially joined the Club on loan in 2019 until the end of the 2020/21 season. When his contract with Derby County ended in 2021, he signed for City on a free transfer. The former England international has now agreed to a further 12 months at the Etihad Stadium. Having made his senior debut for Leeds United in January 2004 as an 18-year-old, Carson will now continue his career into a 20th season as a professional. The experienced goalkeeper’s debut for City came in the May 2021 victory over Newcastle United before a second appearance in the Champions League round of 16 second leg with Sporting CP last season. “I’m excited to be staying at City for the 2023/24 season,” Carson said. “I love working with Pep, Xabi Mancisidor and our incredible players every day. Hopefully I can help all of our goalkeepers be at their best.”

.@SCarsonOfficial has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at City until the summer of 2024! — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 26, 2023

