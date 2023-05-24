QMR: Manchester City Draw Brighton, 1-1

Manchester City 1, Phil Foden (25’)

Brighton 1, Julio Enciso (38’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City will take a draw home from the South Coast after a really fun match vs Brighton. The team played well and amid big rotations still played a solid match.

The result means that City will enter the last match with an unbeaten stretch going over 20 matches which is just absurd for this team.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time with Phil Foden looking like the special player he is.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a match that City played evenly with a noble opponent and even with some reserves made for a fun match.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Ortega and Kyle Walker who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a draw and now have just one final Premier League ahead of the two absolutely massive finals.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

