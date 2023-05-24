CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Manchester City have lifted the Premier League trophy, but still, games remain. Today Pep Guardiola’s Blues face off against Europe-bound Brighton & Hove Albion. The gaffer will be looking to keep the lads sharp with two massive cup finals yet to play. So who gets the start against the Seagulls and who gets a chance to relax by the seaside? Here’s my guess at the starters.

We start in net as always, where Ederson gets the nod. Don’t worry, Scott Carson’s day is coming.

As will be the case throughout the lineup, the back four will be representative with a little rotation. We’ll give Kyle Walker the evening off and move John Stones to right back. Manuel Akanji and Rúben Dias partner in central defence with young Sergio Gómez on the left.

The midfield will be restored to order after heavy rotation against Chelsea. The regular trio of Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan, and Kevin De Bruyne are back in the middle of the park. Pep will want to keep his engine running at peak performance.

Up front, Erling Haaland will remain in the starting setup. The big Norwegian has already set the mark for goals in a premier league season. Like a high-performance sports car, he needs to get out on the highway and open it up to stay in top form. The wingers to join him are Riyad Mahrez, for the second straight match, and Phil Foden.

Goal Ederson Defenders John Stones Manuel Akanji Rúben Dias Sergio Gómez Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Phil Foden

Ther you are. Who gets the start in your XI? Let us know in the comments.