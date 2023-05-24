Manchester City v Brighton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a really good Brighton side in the second match as champions.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter the penultimate match.

Venue: Amex Stadium, Village Way, Brighton, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 24 May 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Chris Kavanagh.

Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

Man City off a huge win vs Chelsea and Brighton over the Saints.

This should prove a cracking match as Pep does respect De Zerbi immensely. Tactical fun is what we are in for.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Nathan Ake as questionable.

Brighton have Lallana, Moder, Sarmiento, Sanchez, March and Lamptey are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Brighton