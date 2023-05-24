Gut Feelings: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Manchester City are taking the Premier League title on tour. The lads have two matches remaining, both away from the Etihad. First up is Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are looking to lock in their Europa League spot having assured themselves of European football for the first time in club history. The City Collective have brought forth their predictions for the match at the AmEx Stadium. Manc Pete leads us out of the tunnel.

Manc Pete - (@Inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

With City crowned champions and Brighton qualifying for Europe, the pressure is off both sides on Wednesday. Its just as well as Brighton are a good side and I’d have been worried if we needed to go and win. But they can both play with freedom and that should make for an interesting game. I think a 2-2 draw is very likely, but I have to go for a City win, because its City. Brighton 2-3 Manchester City (I’m also claiming 2-2 if that’s how it finishes).

Dillon Meehan - (@IVIeehan) - City Report

With the title wrapped up, and with Brighton essentially being guaranteed a Europa League spot, I expect the game to lack the intensity of what we’d expect at the AmEx. I think Pep will play a heavily rotated squad once more, giving his starters some much needed rest before probably playing most of them against Brentford to get back into rhythm. Brighton are obviously a quality side, but they’ve been a little inconsistent the past few weeks and I expect City to get the job done. Brighton 1-4 Manchester City

Adam Marrett - (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

I’m looking forward to this one, I have immense respect for Brighton and the way they go about and for their manager Roberto De Zerbi.This should be a fun game, especially that the league is decided and Brighton have secured European football, so I’m expecting some goals here and some great football to watch. As for us, I’m expecting some of our best players to return after being rested against Chelsea. It would be nice to see Phillips start again, to continue his form shown against Chelsea and if he can do it against better opposition for us. I think there’s potential for Phillips to kick on next season so the more minutes for him the better. As for the rest of the line up I’d say anyone needing a rest will get one but a eye firmly on the upcoming cup finals to keep the squads eyes on the prizes ahead. Should be a fun game, I’m expecting goals and some great football from both sides. Brighton 2-4 Manchester City

Crunk Chocolate - (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

The Premier League champions take the celebrations to Brighton in a match both will want to win. Brighton need to secure points in order to play in the 2nd tier UEFA competition next season. Pep’s rotated squad can calm whispers of a supposed drop off of talent. We should see a starting XI similar to the match against Chelsea. Consistent training time over the week will make a big difference. Expect a fun match where City has around 55% possession which will feel chaotic and at moments will challenge our own perception of “Pep Ball.” Ortega keeps a clean sheet on the road. Brighton 0-2 Manchester City

Expect more rotation from Pep, bringing in a healthy mixture of guaranteed starters and squad players. He won’t go with the entire “B Team” as we don’t want key starters coming off the boil ahead of two finals and the chance to make history. It’s a difficult balance to strike but I think he’ll do it just right. At the same time, I can’t see any of the guys out there wanting to pull a hammy bursting to get back into shape on a Brighton counter attack, or fly into a 50/50 and risk breaking an ankle. Despite having nothing to play for, we will keep the ball and pass them off the park, as we always do, but when those transitions emerge, I don’t think we’ll see the same fire when getting back on defence, and I wouldn’t expect it. In fact it would be foolish to risk injury just to win a game that means nothing. On the other hand, Brighton have guaranteed Europa League football for themselves next season, barring an unthinkable 16-goal swing between themselves and Villa, so they won’t exactly be dying to win this one either. I think it could be an entertaining game which is likely to end in a draw, and both teams will be in party mode. Brighton 2-2 Manchester City

CITYZENDuck - (@duckman4real) - Bitter and Blue

It would be easy to see City losing a little of the edge that allowed them to chase down Arsenal. The Manc Blues have come from eight points back in January to win the league with three games remaining. A bit of an exhale would only be natural. Pep Guardiola has other ideas. He will be looking to keep the boys sharp ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the UEFA Champions League final versus Inter Milan. I expect some rotation in the squad, but I also expect City to be at their ruthless best. A Haaland brace makes it 38 league goals. Brighton 1-3 Manchester City

There you have it. What are your predictions for City’s trip to the seaside? Let us know in the comments.