Sky Blue News: This One is Different, Aké Update, Pep Wants Resolution, and More...

Manchester City have already won the league and lifted the silverware, but there are still two Premier League matches remaining. The City lads are off to the seaside to visit old friends Brighton & Hove Albion FC this evening. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready.

City won the Premier League this past weekend for a third season in a row, a remarkable achievement for Pep Guardiola and his players. It was a joyous afternoon on Sunday as Ilkay Gundogan raised aloft the coveted trophy in front of 53,490 fans. But leading up to it was a colossal campaign, as City and Arsenal battled for the crown - a title fight that featured some hugely important results along the way.

City were confirmed as Premier League champions on Saturday evening, with Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest leaving them unable to close what was a four-point gap. Pep Guardiola and his squad watched the game together from their training complex before beating Chelsea on Sunday with the pressure off. It was a far cry from last season’s drama, with Gundogan at the centre of a late final-day comeback. The Blues were 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before a brace from the German either side of Rodri’s goal completed a five-minute turnaround. Gundogan, who has been part of the City squad for their last five league triumphs, insists every trophy has been special but enjoyed the lack of last-minute drama. “Every single run-in brings different experiences and different attitudes that you have to bring on the pitch,” Gundogan told club media. “This one is different than last year because last year was such a drama. This year we have won it in front of the TV.

Despite two remaining Premier League matches away to Brighton and Brentford, as well as the upcoming FA Cup Final against Manchester United and Champions League Final, the transfer rumours have started to begin ahead of the summer window. Manchester City look set for a potentially busy summer, with the future of club captain Ilkay Gundogan still unresolved and uncertainty surrounding defenders Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo. The latter dramatically moved to Bayern Munich on-loan in January following a reported training bust-up and looks set to permanently leave the Etihad Stadium this summer. According to a new report by journalist Fernando Polo, Cancelo is the ‘main candidate’ to fill the right-back position for the recently crowned La Liga champions Barcelona. RB Leipzig are also reportedly ‘ready to talk’ with City about a potential transfer for Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol. Although not officially for sale according to a BILD report relayed by Sport Witness, offers of €100M would be accepted due to the German side needing to balance finances this summer. Another emerging target is PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, with Le Parisien claiming that Manchester City have enquired about the 30 year-old Italian.

The Dutchman has struggled with injuries over recent weeks after picking up a hamstring issue against Bayern Munich on 19 April. The problem forced him to miss the next three matches but Ake made a goalscoring return in the win over West Ham United at the beginning of May. The ex-Bournemouth man also played three days later as City beat Leeds United at the Etihad, but he had to be replaced in the second half after suffering a recurrence of the hamstring injury. Ake has missed the last four matches as a result and is not expected to be involved when the champions travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday for their penultimate league match of the season. It has put the 28-year-old’s participation in the FA Cup and Champions League finals in doubt. City meet Manchester United at Wembley next week in the former, before facing Inter Milan in Istanbul seven days later as the Blues aim to win their first Champions League crown. Asked about Ake’s injury ahead of the midweek clash at the Amex, Guardiola said: “He is getting better.” “I don’t know if arrives for tomorrow, I don’t know for Brentford, but he is at the latter stage. We have to be careful as it was the second time injured. We have to be right that he is fit just in case he is needed for United and Inter.”

Pep Guardiola’s men are on course for a historic treble, having wrapped up the first third at the weekend with a fifth Premier League crown in six. A Manchester derby FA Cup final follows in June, ahead of a second Champions League final in which Guardiola could clinch the treble he’s recently claimed he’s beginning to “visualise”. But such is the nature of the Catalan mastermind, reinforcements are never far away from his squad, despite whatever success he achieves. One superstar on the continent has been linked with a move, with Manchester City in the frame to transform their playing style with him in the fold. Sky Germany have reported that quicksilver Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is a target for City along with Real Madrid, as both sides eye potential reinforcements at left-back. City have not had a natural left-back in their squad for a number of years now, opting to use Joao Cancelo as a right-footed, inverted option during his time on Eastlands before Nathan Ake was shifted out from centre-back to cover the role. Guardiola’s interest in Marc Cucurella last summer, however, suggests a change in tack. The Canadian’s agent has issued an update on the chances of his client moving, stating that there is definite interest in Davies. With two years left on his deal, the Bavarians may have to act now to tie the 22-year-old down or risk losing him for a smaller fee later on.

The manager, who called for a verdict “this afternoon” or “tomorrow”, insisted he would continue next season even if more than 100 charges were unresolved after raising doubt over his future when asked whether he could leave if the treble was won. The charges relate to alleged financial wrongdoing and have been denied by City. They were brought in February and there is no timeframe for the case – although Guardiola referred on Tuesday to “two years”. On Sunday City retained the Premier League title and they will win the treble if they defeat Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Internazionale in the Champions League final next month. Guardiola, who is contracted until summer 2025, was asked whether he might resign if the treble was claimed. “Right now I am not thinking about leaving but who knows, but I am not thinking [about this],” he said. “I would like to continue here next season independent of the results. I would like it but I don’t know what it’s going to feel like – winning or losing the two chances [finals] we have ahead of us. My feeling is I have a contract and when I sign I want to respect the club.” He then made clear he would remain if, as expected, the Premier League case has not been concluded. “I will stay next season while there are 110 breaches against us. Don’t worry, we will be there. What I would like is if the Premier League and the judges could make something as soon as possible. Then if we have done something wrong everybody will know it, and if we are like we believe as a club – for many years in the right way – then the people will stop talking about that.

And finally... You can say it's a joke, but it would be nice to get just one goal at the THS.

City have enjoyed yet another brilliant campaign while Tottenham have dropped off massively after a tumultuous year. Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte back in March and Ryan Mason needs a win at Elland Road on Sunday to avoid missing out on Europe altogether. Guardiola is going for a treble at City after his side wrapped up the Premier League title over the weekend, with FA Cup and Champions League finals to play. Yet, City have really struggled on their travels to North London in recent times. The champions are yet to score a goal at Tottenham’s stadium and have lost on all their five visits there. Now, Guardiola has joked that his aim ahead of next season is for his side to get on the scoresheet at Spurs. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Guardiola was asked: “If you were to complete the treble this season, what would be the next challenge for you?” He responded: “Score a goal against Spurs away [he smiles]. I want to beat Spurs away.”

