QMR: Manchester City Down Chelsea as Champions, 1-0

Manchester City 1, Julián Álvarez (12’)

Chelsea 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City will take that big win here as a hugely important match was won with some stellar performances and decisions from Pep Guardiola. That included a very heavy rotated squad that saw a lot of new faces in from the start.

The result means that City will celebrate the title with a win and with class after this win at home in front of the adoring supporters.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time with Julian Alvarez looking like the special player he is.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a match that City held on to and took advantage when needed to win the match comfortably.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Ortega and Phil Foden who showed up well.

Salute to Kyle Walker as well who captained the side today.

The story of the night is that City get a win and now are champions and can celebrate accordingly.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season. One down, two to go.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

