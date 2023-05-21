CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Everton

Manchester City are Champions of England for the third time on the spin. All that stands between Pep Guardiola’s men and the Premier League trophy is a Sunday stroll against Chelsea FC. City have completed a ruthless pursuit of Arsenal FC and will look to give some key players a rest. But rest can wait til midweek. Today is a day to celebrate the men who have put in the work. I expect Pep to use all 5 substitutes in order to give the Etihad faithful a chance to show their appreciation. Scott Carson’s time is coming, but today Ederson starts in goal.

How did City overcome an eight-point deficit on January 15th to earn the title with three matches yet to play? Defence. The Sky Blues haven’t lost a match since January 14th. The next game was a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, and the City defenders have not conceded more than 1 goal in any match since. Kyle Walker, John Stones, Rúben Dias, and Manuel Akanji will start today

A football team's engine is its midfield, and City’s midfield group could be the best in the world right now. The lads in the middle of the park control the pace of the game. They probe the opposition looking for openings to spring the forwards or go for goal. When City lose the ball, they press the opponent into rushed decisions that more times than not result in the Mancunians regaining the ball. Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan, and Kevin De Bruyne start today.

Man City have scored 92 Premier League goals so far this season. The attacking players, naturally, have been responsible for many of those tallies. The City attack is relentless and inevitable. The wide players stretch the outer edges of the defence and the centre forwards arrive on the end of passes. Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland start today.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker John Stones Rúben Dias Manuel Akanji Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Bernardo Silva Erling Haaland Jack Grealish Substitutes: Phil Foden, Julián Álvarez, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, and Sergio Gómez

There you have it. Who do you want to see coming out of the tunnel for Manchester City? Let us know in the comments.