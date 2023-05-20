Manchester City v Chelsea - Stats and Facts

Manchester City can put the icing on their cake this weekend as they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium. Victory over Frank Lampard’s side will see City crowned champions for the third successive season, their fifth in six years.

They face a Chelsea side that looks devoid of ideas despite the influx of new players over the summer and winter transfer windows. Now on their third manager of the season, Chelsea look like a team that is desperate for the season to finally end.

The stats between these two in Manchester vary wildly and, while the blues have a good recent record over Chelsea, the Londoners always pose a threat whenever they arrive in East Manchester as the stats will show.

Chelsea Edge The Blues in Manchester

Sunday’s meeting will be the 26th time the blues have faced Chelsea at home since the Premier League started and it’s not the best record in the world. The blues lost their first meeting since the league’s inception in 1992, when Chelsea won 1-0 at Maine Road and didn’t record their first home win over Chelsea until Nicolas Anelka’s penalty beat them in 2004.

City’s home record against Chelsea in the Premier League reads at won 10, lost 13 and drawn 2. In fairness, Chelsea won most of their matches in the early 2000s, with City clawing back their win total in the last 13 years. Despite this, the faithful will be hoping City’s good recent record of six wins from seven matches from all competitions will continue on Sunday.

Overall, City have won 41 of the 85 meetings between the two, with Chelsea claiming victory on 27 occasions.

Blues Know How To Score Against Chelsea

When it comes to goalscoring, City are well and truly on top. The blues have notched 128 goals at home to Chelsea and have conceded 90. They have scored 5+ goals on five occasions, hitting six twice (6-2 in November 1977 and 6-0 in February 2019) and five in three successive home matches (5-4 in December 1956, 5-2 in September 1957 and 5-1 in November 1958).

That 6-0 scoreline in 2019 remains City’s biggest home win over Chelsea, while their heaviest defeat to the London blues was 4-1 in 1933 and 1966. They are the only occasions City have conceded more than three at home to Chelsea in their history.

From 85 matches, City have kept 30 clean sheets and have only failed to score 20 times at home. There are usually goals when these teams meet and there have only ever been five goalless draws since their first meeting in Manchester in April 1908.

One For The Superstitious

Okay, if you’re the type of person who relies on superstition to predict how the match will go, just don’t read on.

For those who are still with us, City have faced Chelsea at home in May on four occasions...and have lost three, drawing the other.

3rd May 1933 saw City lose 4-1 at home, while on 4th May 1984, City lost 2-0. On 19th May 2001, Chelsea won 2-1 as City departed the Premier League with a whimper, while the London side’s 2-1 win in May 2021 delayed City’s title win. The blues only needed to beat Chelsea to be confirmed as champions, but Marcos Alonso’s last-minute goal meant City had to wait a few days until Leicester beat Man Utd at Old Trafford to give the blues the title.

Just for clarity, City’s only point at home to Chelsea in May came in 1978, when the two played out one of those five goalless draws.