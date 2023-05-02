Manchester City v West Ham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a struggling side in West Ham.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a home match where all three points are a must.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 3 May 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: John Brooks.

Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, Nick Greenhalgh.

Fourth official: Robert Jones.

VAR: Michael Salisbury.

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City are in the thick of a title race and off a fresh win vs Fulham. West Ham, meanwhile, are off two hard losses.

This should prove an interesting match as both teams could rotate and make for a more open than usual match.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne as questionable.

The Hammers have Scamacca and Zouma as being out

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 West Ham