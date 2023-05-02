Pep Talk: “The mental strength will be there in that period, it’s the best period you can live.”

Expectations. Pep Guardiola knows them well and in the pre match presser he was well aware of what a period City are living in. He touched on that and much more.

Let’s dive in:

“The mental strength will be there in that period, it’s the best period you can live.

“It’s one month and one more week for sure, then fight for two more weeks.

“We played the last six or seven years in this situation, playing six or seven games in a month how many times?

“A lot. I would say it’s happened a lot of times.

“Now is another opportunity with just six games left (in the league) we have a game, then we have to recover, then go for it (again), that’s all

“I don’t control the results of the other ones, I’m too busy working on what we have to do tomorrow against West Ham,” he said in his pre-match news conference.

“West Ham maybe didn’t do in the Premier League the season they expected like they have for the past two seasons, but [David] Moyes has been exceptional and that doesn’t mean the quality isn’t there.

“I will review their games against Liverpool and Arsenal a little bit and I will review the first game of the Premier League [season].

“The quality is there. At set-pieces they are maybe one of the best, scored three goals against Crystal Palace [in their last match] they attack the channels with [Michail ] Antonio and [Jarrod] Bowen, [Declan] Rice is an exceptional player.

“The weapons are there, they are a good team, they didn’t do a good season like they expect but the weapons are there. I don’t have doubts that in one game anything can happen that’s why we have to be absolutely ready.”