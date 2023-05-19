Manchester City v Chelsea - The Opposition

It’s a big weekend for Manchester City as they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium for their final home match of the season. After demolishing Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday evening, the blues can wrap up the Premier League title with victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

City have been in amazing form during the run-in to the season’s end, clawing back the points advantage set by Arsenal before going four points clear at the top of the table. But, as much as City would love to secure the title in front of their own fans, anything but an Arsenal win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday will all-but guarantee the title.

However, Chelsea can potentially put City’s title celebrations on ice with victory, and the faithful will be hoping the blues can put in the same kind of performance that swept Madrid aside with ease in midweek. Chelsea have been erratic all season and are on their third manager this term. Here, we take a look at their recent form, the key player to look out for and focus on the manager aiming to give Arsenal a bit of hope.

Form

One win in nine Premier League matches has seen Chelsea’s chances of European football next season disappear and destined for a mid-table finish. The West London side’s 3-1 win at Bournemouth on 6th May was their first win since winning at Leicester in March by the same scoreline.

That win at Bournemouth was only their fourth win in 2023, having played 20 matches and losing 11. This run includes six straight defeats, four in the Premier League and two in the Champions League to Real Madrid.

Chelsea have won just five away from Stamford Bridge, losing eight and drawing four of their 17 matches on the road. They have scored just 17 and conceded 23, picking up just 19 points along the way.

Danger Men

Former City man Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz are the two to look out for on Sunday. Both have scored nine goals apiece for Chelsea this season, with Sterling just having the edge on the German star. Sterling has attempted 30 shots from 36 matches and bags a goal every 267 minutes. His goal conversion rate is currently at 30%, the highest in the Chelsea side, with a shot accuracy of 63%.

Havertz has nine from 44 Chelsea matches, and is averaging a goal every 339 minutes. With 78, Havertz has had the most shots in the side, and takes shot accuracy of 50%. However, his goal conversion rate is just 12%.

Sterling was last on the scoresheet when he bagged a brace at home to Forest, with Havertz scoring a penalty during their 2-2 draw at home to Everton.

Sterling is also the main threat with four assists from 34 chances created. He has attempted 835 passes, completing 664 and has a pass accuracy of 80%. Mason Mount has three assists to his name and, with 39, has created the second-most chances of the Chelsea regulars.

Havertz has created the most chances with 47, but only two of those have been converted, while Thiago Silva has the highest pass accuracy in the Chelsea side. From 2,352 passes made, he has completed 2,138 from 33 matches, putting his accuracy at 91%.

Who’s the Boss?

Frank Lampard is in his second spell at Chelsea after taking over from Graham Potter on 6th April. Lampard was initially sacked by Chelsea in January 2021. During his first spell as Chelsea boss, Lampard achieved an impressive 52% win ratio, winning 44 and losing 23 of his 84 matches in charge.

During his second spell, Lampard has won one and lost six of his eight games in charge, a win ratio of just 12%.