Manchester City v Chelsea: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a struggling Chelsea side with a chance to become champions.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter the third final match.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 21 May 2023, Kickoff at 16:00 BST, 11.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Lee Betts.

Fourth official: Robert Jones.

VAR: John Brooks.

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City come in after wins vs Real Madrid and Everton while a struggling Chelsea side are off a draw to Forest.

Guardiola vs Lampard, should be a fun match where City could become champions or already be them given Arsenal play a day prior.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Nathan Ake as questionable.

The Blues have Broja, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Cucurella and Bettinelli out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea