Manchester City Crush Real Madrid: Reaction & Tweets

Pep Guardiola had this Manchester City side in a groove as they dismantled the 14 time champions, 4-0 at home. The fortress of the Etihad proved too much for Los Blancos and with stellar performances all around, City made quick work of them.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“These guys have done it for many years and today they got the reward they deserve. A final against an Italian team,” Pep declared.

“When the draw was Real Madrid, I said want it. Today it was there. I’m very pleased for the organisation, the chairman, owner and players.

“I had the feeling these last days we had a mix of calm and tension to play these types of games.

“Football and life always gives you an opportunity and the important thing is to never give up and try again.

“The important thing is to be there and we are one game away from being Premier League winners.

“Our fans were happy... this is the biggest compliment.

“The pleasure of being there and playing Inter is incalculable. We’re going to enjoy the occasion.

“We’re going to try to win - we can’t say we are going to win for definite.

“And of course, we are going to try.”