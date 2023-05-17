QMR: MANCHESTER CITY IS ON TO THE UCL FINAL

Manchester City 3 (4), Bernardo Silva (23’, 37’) Éder Militão (76’ OG) Julián Álvarez (90’+1’)

Real Madrid 0 (1)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City will take that big win here as a hugely important match was won with some stellar performances and decisions from Pep Guardiola.

The result means that City will have a chance at immortality vs Inter Milan as Pep Guardiola and the club chase this UCL trophy. Big ears could com to Manchester.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on and ran Madrid off the pitch.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a match that City held on to and took advantage when needed to win the match comfortably.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish who showed up well.

Salute to Kyle Walker as well who did an incredible job on Vini Jr.

The story of the night is that City get a win and now are so close to the first UCL title in club history.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

