CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Real Madrid

Manchester City look to take their next step toward the treble against Real Madrid at the Eihad. Pep Guardiola and the lads earned a draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg and have it all to play for in front of the home supporters. How will the gaffer line the boys up? I reckon he puts the strongest available eleven out there. Here’s my gues at what that looks like. Starting in goal, Ederson.

City’s defence has been outstanding since Rúben Dias returned to fitness. Through necessity, Pep has found a winning formula at the back. No need to tinker with what has been working, and with Nathan Aké out, this portion of the lineup writes itself. Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji will operate at the fullback spots with Dias and John Stones in central defence.

A football team's engine is its midfield, and City’s is firing on all cylinders. Rodri is in top form at the pivot, Kevin De Bruyne is rested after delivering a rocket equalizer in front of the Madridistas, and the return of spring has brought the return of Big Game İlkay Gündoğan.

Speaking of big game performers, the attack has its share as well. Erling Braut Haaland was brought to Manchester for these moments. The UCL Trophy is the prize and the Nordic Meat Shield is hunting. In the wide areas, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva will look to put pressure on the Madrid fullbacks and deliver dangerous balls into the box.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker John Stones Rúben Dias Manuel Akanji Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Bernardo Silva Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it. What lineup would you like to see? Let us know in the comments.