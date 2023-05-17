Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Real Madrid

Since 4 May of last year, Manchester City have been focused on returning to this point of the UEFA Champions League. Now one year and 13 days on from the night that Real Madrid mounted a stunning late rally to send City crashing out at the semifinal, the Manc Blues face the Spanish Giants again with a chance to atone for their mistakes. The City Collective have thought long and hard on this one, and are now ready to reveal their predictions. Manc Pete leads us out.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Leeds was nervy, Everton was worse (for a while) but this one will have blues excreting enough bricks to build a new housing estate. It’s the big one isn’t it? City got a decent draw in Madrid and now look to finish the job at home. This will either be an explosive, goals-ridden game or a tentative low scoring game, either 1-0 or 2-1, and that’s what I’m going for. I think it’ll be a mistake or a moment of sheer brilliance that’ll decide this match and I’m going (obviously) for City to achieve it. Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

I feel like this is the year we finally do it. 22 games unbeaten. Title practically sealed. Treble never been closer. Unless Pep does something monumentally stupid, and he usually saves that for the final, we should beat Madrid and prepare to face Inter in Istanbul. I expect it to be a narrow win, mind you, and one that will definitely have us biting nails and perched on the end of seats until the very last second. Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (City win on penalties)

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Massive match! This is why Haaland was signed and he and KDB should show up nicely. Pep will have the team roaring to go and with a few rested players, City win 3-1. Manchester City 3-1 Real Madrid

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

Well here it is. The second leg we’ve all been waiting for & unlike last season it’s at our home. I’ve been counting down the hours for this game since the Everton game and am a mixture of nerves and excitement. I can’t wait for this to kick off. As for the game I’m expecting Madrid to be a bit more defensive early on in this one. I expect their European “pedigree” to be on full show early with the fouls, time wasting etc from the start so they can try and take the sting out of the crowd, while playing on the break a bit more then they did a week ago. It’s up to us to get at them early & a early goal either way could be massive. If they get it I expect them to dig in, and use all their experience in this competition to their advantage, if we get it the roof may well come off the Etihad and it could set the scene for a famous night. But that’s a long way off yet. I’m expecting a tight game again similar to last weeks encounter. I do however feel we’ll be a lot quicker in attack and in possession, and I’m expecting a bigger influence from Haaland here, and a goal or two from our Norwegian talisman. Madrid are their usual dangerous selves but it does feel like it’s our time this time, and I’m hoping we prove it. Manchester City 3-1 Real Madrid

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Manchester City are the hosts to Ancelotti’s squad of thugs for Champion’s League action. Winner of the match faces Inter Milan at the Atatürk Stadium. My nerves are at an all time high but my trust in Pep is unwavering. The belief in my squad has been reinforced thanks to their current unbeaten streak. Simple for the brain to jump to the worst conclusion. I challenge us to not give a single thought towards failure. There are no scenarios, circumstance, miscalculation, or unfortunate events possible. All my eggs are in a Manchester City victory basket. Might have to check on during the half. Manchester City 3-1 Real Madrid* *consolation goal

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

A delicious evening of football will no doubt be on offer at the Etihad. The 14-time Champions of Europe visit the treble-hunting Blues from Manchester. City got a good result in Madrid with their 1-1 draw. Now, on their home patch, they have the chance to close out Los Blancos and right their wrongs from last year’s second leg. I’m backing City to get it done, of course. I feel that City are the better side, but Madrid have massive quality and they won’t go down easy. Give me a winner from Big Game Gundo. City move on to the final!!! Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

There you have it Cityzens. What are your predictions for the biggest match of the season so far? Let us know in the comments.