Manchester City v Real Madrid, UCL Leg 2: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the semi finals second leg have arrived!
Manchester City are facing a genuine titan in Real Madrid.
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
Time and Date: Wednesday 17 May 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 PM EST (USA)
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)
Preview
Last time out for both these clubs resulted in victories. This match will prove a tough and stern test for Guardiola and his men.
This should prove a high flying affair as last years meeting proved and much will fall on how Erling Haaland turns up as it is a really close draw.
Pep Guardiola vs Carlo Ancelotti should be a treat to watch once again.
It should be an interesting match.
Team News
City’s injuries are only Nathan Ake who is out.
For Real, seems fully healthy.
Prediction
Manchester City 3-1 Real Madrid
