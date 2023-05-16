Manchester City v Real Madrid, UCL Leg 2: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the semi finals second leg have arrived!

Manchester City are facing a genuine titan in Real Madrid.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 17 May 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview

Last time out for both these clubs resulted in victories. This match will prove a tough and stern test for Guardiola and his men.

This should prove a high flying affair as last years meeting proved and much will fall on how Erling Haaland turns up as it is a really close draw.

Pep Guardiola vs Carlo Ancelotti should be a treat to watch once again.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are only Nathan Ake who is out.

For Real, seems fully healthy.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Real Madrid