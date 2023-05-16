Sky Blue News: Madrid Prepared, Kovacic Keen, Sunday Ceremony?, and More...

Manchester City are just one day away from their UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg match with Real Madrid. The lads will be focused on the opportunity to advance to the final, even while knowing their first chance to lift a trophy this season will come Sunday. And oh yeah, the FA Cup final against that red team from across town is now just over two weeks off. Sky Blue News has scoured the web to bring you the latest headlines. Away we go.

City took a massive step in securing the first piece of the puzzle on Sunday as they blew Everton away with a comfortable 3-0 win while closest rivals Arsenal were defeated 3-0 at home by Brighton. The results mean the Blues can have the Premier League title wrapped up by Saturday should the Gunners lose to Nottingham Forest. But even if they win, Pep Guardiola’s side can reclaim their crown with two games remaining by defeating Chelsea in their final home game of the season. Before that, though, City will first have to try and overcome Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Etihad on Wednesday. If they defeat Los Blancos, then they will have two finals in a week alongside the FA Cup final with Manchester United as they look to match their neighbours’ famous treble of 1999. Laporte wants to do so and has told his teammates what they have to do. “It’s massive for us and important for the season,” he said on the win over Everton. “We deserve many things. Hopefully we can get the treble, but we have to be focused in every single game, do what we have done in the last few weeks even more.”

Real Madrid have been afforded an extra day of rest as they prepare for the crucial showdown against Manchester City in the Champions League. The Spanish giants secured a 1-0 La Liga victory against struggling Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night. With City’s game away at Everton on Sunday afternoon, that gives the Spanish side an extra day of rest before both sides square up at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Quite unsurprisingly, Carlo Ancelotti fielded a much-changed side resting several of his key players ahead of the trip to England. Playing without regular frontmen, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo, Madrid’s attack was blunt as the team struggled to find a much-needed goal. However, Vinicius was later brought in tohelp ensure the win. As Barcelona need just a draw away at Espanyol to clinch the league title, Madrid sought to secure a morale-boosting victory ahead of their encounter with Manchester City.

Positive aspects of Chelsea’s performances have been few and far between recently, but the exploits of Raheem Sterling against Nottingham Forest were more than encouraging. The England international levelled the scores against Forest with a deflected strike before picking out the far corner with aplomb, but his brace still could not inspire the Blues to victory on the day. On the other hand, one man inspiring his team to victories week in week out is Ilkay Gundogan, whose end-of-season eminence reached new heights at Goodison Park. Either side of a pinpoint cross for Erling Braut Haaland to head home, Gundogan broke the deadlock with an audacious flick before converting the most nonchalant of free kicks, showing the Citizens faithful what they will be missing if he bids farewell this summer. Liverpool are also set to wave goodbye to several of their engine room fulcrums in the coming months, but not Curtis Jones, who extended his revival in the Reds’ first XI with a brace of his own against Leicester. The 22-year-old delicately side-footed home at the back stick to draw first blood before executing a stunning half-volley on the turn, potentially giving Jurgen Klopp food for thought when it comes to his midfield plans for the summer.

The 29 year-old, who has spent five seasons at Chelsea, looks set to be one of several first-team players to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, as Todd Bohely prepares to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager. Kovacic has emerged as a midfield target for Manchester City, with the Sky Blues still waiting to discover Ilkay Gundogan’s plans. The German is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and subject to growing interest from Barcelona. The future’s of Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips are also uncertain, with the latter drawing interest from a host of Premier League clubs, namely Aston Villa and West Ham. Furthermore, Jude Bellingham is widely claimed to be favouring a summer move to Real Madrid, as City risk missing out on the signature of the England teenager.

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic would be keen to join #ManCity this summer. @ManCity are maintaining a watching brief on the midfielder, who is admired by Pep Guardiola.



WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese defender is staring at an uncertain future after failing to impress the Bayern’s management following a loan switch from City in the winter transfer window. According to Sky Germany, the Bavarian giants are not willing to trigger the €70 million (£62m/$78m) clause as they think that the figure is too high for the defender, who has been mostly used as a substitute by the club. THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Bayern are willing to negotiate with City to lower the price, they know that the Premier League outfit will unlikely budge from their asking price. Cancelo knows he will most likely depart Munich once the season ends and will return to England to clarify his future.

Arsenal’s chastening 3-0 home defeat by Brighton all but ended their fight to win the league, leaving City four points clear with a game in hand going into the final seven days of the season. City’s coronation will be confirmed should they beat Chelsea at home on Sunday but could come 24 hours earlier if the Gunners lose away at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. Mail Sport understands that the glistening silverware is set to be ready in the North West for those eventualities, with a choregraphed lift after the match. Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Brighton next Wednesday but would not be presented with the trophy at the Amex Stadium if that was the night when the victory was sealed. Winning at Brighton would see captain Ilkay Gundogan - whose future remains up in the air - be leading the celebrations on the final day at Brentford instead. Still with eyes on an historic Treble, City face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.

And finally... Surely old Liam is just having a bit of fun. Yeah, maybe.

The Oasis man is a lifelong City supporter and is often vocal about the club’s progress on social media. Come full-time at Goodison Park, the star had Twitter open once again to celebrate with fellow fans. The 50-year-old had four words to summarise his side’s performance after an Ilkay Gundogan brace and Erling Haaland goal saw them untroubled on Merseyside. Minutes after the final whistle, Gallagher described the City performance as, “SILKY SMOOTH FIZZY BUBBLECH”. “There he goes,” one Manchester City fan replied while others added that “my man never fails” and “imagine this year City treble and Oasis back together, we can only dream Liam”.

There you have it. Bitter and Blue has you covered for all the latest form City’s historic pursuit of the treble. Sky Blue News returns tomorrow with more headlines.