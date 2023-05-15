Manchester City Take Control in Win at Goodison, 3-0: Reactions & Tweets

Manchester City saw a silky performance from Ilkay Gundogan and goal #36 by Erling Haaland in the Premier League as they beat Everton 3-0. The win paired with the Arsenal result right after leaves them two points from winning the Premier League!

We move on to the quotes!

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It’s a dream come true being here,” the boss stressed after what was our 11th straight league win.

“At the end we might not get the trophies and people will say they are not a good team or a failure or a disaster but it’s a dream come true.

“We are the only team in Europe fighting for all competitions, (there is the) FA Cup final with United but still it’s not over, the Premier League never ends, we know it for the past with Liverpool. This season is the same.

“Arsenal I’m pretty sure will win the two games in hand but being in the semi-final at home with our people at the second leg to try to get to the UEFA Champions League final... it’s an extraordinary achievement.”

“Ilkay shows again and again the quality, his importance and his commitment to all of us and the Club.

“Not just scoring goals, but he has his momentum because against Leeds he was the player and today again. He can do everything and he does it well.”

“He’s shown it in every training sessions, arriving on time, living his job 24 hours and plays like he’s playing.

“He’s a guy close to the box with an incredible sense of goal and can do it as a holding midfielder defensively without a problem. He proved it years ago when Fernandinho was injured and he played a lot of times in that position.

“I remember against Burnley with the long balls it looks like you need a physical holding midfielder but he’s so intelligent and clever and handles the pressure really well.”