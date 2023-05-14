QMR: Manchester City Conquer Goodison, Beat Everton 3-0

Manchester City 3, Ilkay Gündogan (37’, 51’) Erling Haaland (39’)

Everton 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City will take that big win here as a hugely important match was won with some stellar performances and slight rotation from Pep Guardiola.

The result means that City will have inched closer to a title as they now lead by four with just three matches left. Gundogan was mint all match and he amde the most of this one with a pair of goals.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on and could have had more goals.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a match that City held on to and took advantage when needed to win the match comfortably.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Kyle Walker who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and now are so close to another PL title.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

