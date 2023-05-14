CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Everton v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola used no subs against Real Madrid this past Tuesday. Certainly, he will look to rotate his Manchester City squad against Everton. An away trip to an Everton side in the thick of the relegation battle will be a stern test, but with many tired legs and the return visit from Los Blancos loomingGuardiola will have no choice but to rest some really big players. Here we’ll take a stab at the starting lineup against the Toffees. As always we start in net. Stefan Ortega subs in for Ederson.

A near complete swap at the back. Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Rúben Dias were quite good against Madrid at midweek, and each deserves a rest. We’ll bring Rico Lewis and Aymeric Laporte into the side. Lewis on the right and Laporte at centre half. The one holdover, Manuel Akanji, will move from the left-back spot into central defence to partner with the Spanish international. Nathan Aké should be fit enough to return on the left

In the middle of the park, Rodri comes off and is replaced by Kalvin Phillips. The season is all but gone in terms of Phillips making a meaningful contribution to the club, but 90 minutes of rest for Rod will be appreciated. Bernardo Silva and İlkay Gündoğan remain from the lineup at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kevin De Bruyne moves to the bench,

The attacking three will see two players rotated in. Silva has moved into midfield to replace KDB, and Jack Grealish come off. In their places at the wings, we bring on Julián Álvarez and Phil Foden. Each are a bit starved of opportunities lately and will be keen to make there mark. Up top it’s Erling Haaland as he pushes for 40 league goals. It would be tempting to give Haaland a breather, but really how can you?

Goal Stefan Ortega Defenders Rico Lewis Manuel Akanji Aymeric Laporte Nathan Aké Midfielders Kalvin Phillips Bernardo Silva İlkay Gündoğan Forwards Julián Álvarez Erling Haaland Phil Foden

There you have it. How do see the lads lining up? Let us know in the comments.