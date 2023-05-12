Manchester City v Everton FC: 3 Questions with Royal Blue Mersey

Manchester City are set to visit Everton at Goodison. A great match lays ahead for us as both clubs come after league wins and it should make for a fun match.

Today we spoke with our sister site Royal Blue Mersey and their writer Trent Nelson to catch us up on all that’s been happening with the Toffees.

BB1: Everton are off a great win, what is the feeling around the club and do they believe they will stave off relegation?

Yes. Most believe the team is in a great position to remain safe with at least 4 points out of the final three matches.The performance was the best most have witnessed from the club in several years, and it does appear that the organization and ideology of Sean Dyche has seeped into the club properly; having Dominic Calvert-Lewin back doesn’t hurt either.If the club plays like it did against Brighton, six or seven points is more likely than just the four many desire for the Toffees to pick up as the season winds down.

BB2: Pickford has been incredible, what is the general consensus around him from fans?

That he is incredible. Every Blue in and out of Merseyside believes him to be the best goalkeeper in the world; while those in Tyneside and north London likely disagree, those sides are simply better than Everton are right now, yet Jordan Pickford performs remarkably well regardless - for the most part.

BB3: Prediction and lineup

Everton are going to go with what you saw from them last week I would wager. Six lying back to stay compact and defiant, with four large fellows constantly ready to spring-action on the counter; City could take advantage of that - or be taken advantage of. We shall see. Pickford; Mykolenko, Mina, Tarkowski, Patterson; Gueye, Gardner; McNeil, Doucoure, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin 3-2 Everton; have to be brave!

Thanks to Trent, let’s hope for a fun, clean game and City victory.