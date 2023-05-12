Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a surging side in Everton.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter the fourth final match.

Venue: Goodison Park, Goodison Rd, Liverpool, England

Time and Date: Sunday 14 May 2023, Kickoff at 14:00 BST, 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.

Fourth official: Graham Scott.

VAR: Craig Pawson.

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

Everton secured a really strong 5-1 away victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last Monday to propel them out of the relegation zone.

As for City, we secured a 2-1 home win over Leeds United in our last league encounter last weekend, thanks to Ilkay Gundogan’s brace.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Nathan Ake as questionable.

The Toffees have Townsend, Godfrey, Vinagre and Coleman out.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Everton