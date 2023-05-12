Erling Haaland Wins Two More Awards

Erling Haaland’s spectacular, record-breaking first season at Manchester City has seen the Norwegian striker named as the 2023 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

The City point man overwhelmingly topped the prestigious poll of more than 800 FWA Members, earning more than 80 per cent of all the votes cast, in the wake of what has been a just phenomenal opening season at the Etihad.

Haaland spoke about the award:

“I have loved my time at City so far – my teammates are incredible, and they provide me with the chances to score goals. I want to thank all of them, because I could not have won this award without them. “I also owe so much to Pep and the team behind the team here at City. Everybody has been so good to me since I joined and I have never worked with such top professionals. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me. It’s a real honour to have won this award. I am now focused on ensuring I finish the season as strongly as possible and helping City win trophies.”

He also won player of the month in the Premier League after a great performance seeing he cleared winning all four matches he was in and scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process.

On the POTM

“I am really happy to win this award for the second time this season – I am grateful to everyone who voted for me,” Haaland said. “We are in such a vital part of the season and winning all of our Premier League games throughout April was important. I am delighted to have helped the team by scoring goals and we just need to keep going until the end. “Breaking the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season is something I am really proud of, but none of it would have been possible without all of my team-mates, the coaches and staff behind the scenes. “Hopefully, we can continue our strong form until the end of the season so we can make our fans happy.”

Congratulations, Erling!