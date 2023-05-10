Manchester City Draws at Real Madrid: Reaction & Tweets

A good result at the Santiago Bernabeau. Manchester City draw Madrid and control their destiny as the second leg will be at home. Pep Guardiola game planned this well and with a restful KDB and Erling Haaland should be more than ready for the return match.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It was a really tight game. Congratulations to the team because in this competition and this scenario the teams are always so difficult for their history but especially their quality.

“We started really well and when we were better they made an incredible transition from Camavinga and an incredible finish from Vinicius.

“And when they were better than us in the second half, we scored a goal.

“It was a tight game. It’s open to Manchester, it will be a final playing at home with our people and we look forward to it.

“The effort was incredible. It’s like a play-off now.

“I’d rather 1-1 than 3-0 for Real Madrid.

“I’d have liked to win but I had the feeling that I was not expecting to have a wide result.

“We expect to adjust a bit in the second leg. I have a bit of an idea on what we need to do.”

“He (KDB) knows how important he is for us,” he said.

“He made an incredible performance for many reasons and I’m happy for him. In this type of game in this competition - semi-finals and finals - you need your best players.

“Ederson and Kyle Walker were exceptional against one of the toughest opponents that you can face today worldwide. In general, everyone was really good.”

