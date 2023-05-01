Manchester City Clear Fulham, 2-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City travelled south and beat a feisty Fulham side at Craven Cottage. Haaland and Julian Alvarez sealed a win with goals as City became top for the second time all season and first since February.

A great win. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“The next two games will define a lot,” he added. “Two games at home, step-by-step, game-by-game.

“We think that our opponents is not going to drop many points, that is the mentality. Be humble enough to accept every game will be similar especially away.”

“Wednesday is one of the games in hand and if we win that we will be top of the league,” the boss said after our win at Craven Cottage.

“Still it’s not that situation. The moment we have the same games that will be the reality, now it’s one game in hand and after Tuesday we will have two games in hand but still it will be really close.

“Arsenal have the ability to win all of the games they have left. The mindset is to recover for the guys who played a lot of minutes to be ready for Wednesday. After it’s Leeds again.

“We have to go to Goodison Park [to play Everton] after Real Madrid. The game there will be similar to this. They play to stay in the Premier League, they are a big club historically.

“It is about mentally now about how we have to recover. We have six games left and try to win, every win we will be closer.”

Ahead of our Champions League semi-final first leg with Real Madrid on May we face two home games against West Ham and Leeds.

“Congratulations to Erling. The best goals to help us achieve what we want still is there.

“With Julian, every time he plays he gives us everything. He got the assist for the penalty and after did the extraordinary goal.

“To have two strikers is an incredible weapon that we have.

“To play almost all of the games to be world champions with Argentina where there are thousands of talented footballers and to be able to play there is because he (Alvarez) has something.