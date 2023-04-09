Manchester City Win Down South, 4-1 vs Southampton: Reaction & Tweets

What a win in a possible trap game. With City firing on all cylinders as Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish played exceptional ball. The win keeps pace at the top as we move in to the reaction.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Erling knows the other two guys dominated in two decades - not just one or two years, two decades, scoring and winning titles and doing absolutely everything,” the boss said.

“I think football is a better place mainly thanks to Cristiano and Messi. For our business, the attraction of these two guys competing helped us.

“Erling is just 22-23 years old, arriving in the toughest league in the world - I can talk because I’ve been in other leagues - and doing it is remarkable.”

“I would not say we were bad but I give a lot of credit to Southampton, their game plan was brilliant,” Guardiola said.

“ Erling is here for these types of games. He has a big heart and he was on the end of the assist from Kevin [De Bruyne]. His ability is incredible.

“We adjusted something in the first half and started the second really well and started much better.

“If it was 0-0 it would’ve been completely different. But, our game second half was much better.”

“The thing is he scored. Not all the time two or three goals.

“The numbers he has right now at his age are unbelievable. Unbelievable.”

“What’s important now is there Bernardo is there. Kevin has the ability which is so difficult to find.

“When he is running at the highest speed possible, he has the ability to see the pass.

“To sees the action. Normally players must run and slow to see what’s happening and when he moves slower, he loses the ball.

“He doesn’t see the passes. It’s difficult to find that. Normally, the higher you go, it’s more difficult for the opponent, in certain moments.

“He has the ability to see it and the reason he’s reach 100 assist quicker than anyone in Premier League history is because he’s quite remarkable.”