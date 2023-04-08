Gut Feelings: Southampton FC v Manchester City

Southampton Football Club are bottom of the Premier League table and are involved in one of the most congested relegation battles in recent memory. They are currently two points behind 19th-place Leicester City while being 6 points off Leeds United in 13th. Manchester City are in a fight of their own at the other end of the table. Currently 8 points behind leaders Arsenal FC, the Sky Blues are cashing in their game-in-hand at St Mary’s. A win will move them within 5 points of the top with 9 matches to play. Our very own City Collective have sorted through all of that and are ready with their predictions for the match.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Some people are using City’slast visit to St Marys as a guide as to what will happen on Saturday. That match was a one-off performance where City didn’t turn up. It’ll be a different story on Saturday. Saints have won just two match at home all season and I really can’t see City becoming their third. The blues will have an eye on their CL tie, regardless of what Pep says, and his team selection will likely be affected by that match. However, I still think City will have far too much for the home side and will run out comfortable Winners. Southampton FC 0-4 Manchester City

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

I’m expecting a tough game here with Southampton playing for their lives, and they did give us a touch up at St.Mary’s in the Carabao Cup. So we do owe them one for that. Erling Haaland returning will be a big plus, and our recent form makes me confident of a good performance here. Expecting Haaland to start, and would like to see Alvarez start with him but not sure if Pep will go down that route. Southampton’s threat from set pieces with James Ward-Prowse must be watched and Che Adams up front. Be good to see Romeo Lavia play also, a player I expect to be back at City in a season or two. I’ll go 3 nil City after a tough first hour. Southampton FC 0-3 Manchester City

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

A trap game here. City need to be ready for the low block and have confidence in going forward. Expect a KDB and Haaland link and a nice, but nervy 2-1 win. Southampton FC 0-2 Manchester City

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Look, I should keep this short because I don’t see Southampton scoring a goal against City. Don’t want to kick a Saint while they’re down during Easter weekend. Haaland to start but expect to see him subbed off around the 62nd minute giving Alvarez plenty of time to turn misery into hopelessness. City need to win every match for the rest of the season if we are to hold onto our Treble dreams. I, for one, am a big fan of hope and I will squeeze, hold, and never let go of hope until a final whistle forces me to accept defeat. City will win against Southampton giving them the confidence to throttle Bayern, keeping the players inspired to beat Sheffield United, and so on. Blessed are the eyes, ears, hearts, and spirits of anyone who calls Manchester City Football Club the team they cheer for. Southampton FC 0-3 Manchester City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

There will be loads of talk about how St Mary’s has been something of a nightmare ground for City ahead of this one. With Southampton clinging to their place in the Prem by a thread, I expect them to be set up very compactly. Surely every point that Southampton can knick is vital, but in a relegation fight as tight as this every goal conceded is equally as damaging. With the Saints likely to be packed tighter than rush hour tube in Tokyo, my hope is that Pep plays Haaland up top with Álvarez just off him to open up space in the box. The two together have proved to be a problem for opposing defences. Give me at least one apiece for City’s young strikers and an easy win at the seaside. Southampton FC 0-5 Manchester City

There you are. What are your predictions for the match?