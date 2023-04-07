Manchester City v Southampton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a revenge style match vs Southampton.
The Premier League is rolling and we enter a crucial stretch.
Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium, Britannia Rd, Southampton, England
Time and Date: Saturday 8 April 2023, Kickoff at 17:30 BST, 12.30 pm (EST, USA)
Referee: Robert Jones.
Assistants: Ian Hussin, Marc Perry.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.
TV Info: SKY SPORTS (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)
***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here
***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE
***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE
Preview + Form
City off a win and the Saints off a loss, this one has the makings of a trap game. So, given what happened in the League Cup, City can not afford to look past this match.
A win and some help Sunday and City could be a game out of first place. They need to handle business here and with a low block surely deployed by S’ampton it will make the match that much more difficult.
Expect Haaland to play a crucial role. Let’s hope for a win.
Which team will come out in front?
Team News
Pep Guardiola’s side have just Phil Foden out.
The Saints have Bella-Kotchap, Adams, Larios, Salisu and Livramento are out.
Prediction
Manchester City 2-1 Southampton
Loading comments...