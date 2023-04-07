Manchester City v Southampton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a revenge style match vs Southampton.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a crucial stretch.

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium, Britannia Rd, Southampton, England

Time and Date: Saturday 8 April 2023, Kickoff at 17:30 BST, 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Robert Jones.

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Marc Perry.

Fourth official: Craig Pawson.

VAR: John Brooks.

Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.

TV Info: SKY SPORTS (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City off a win and the Saints off a loss, this one has the makings of a trap game. So, given what happened in the League Cup, City can not afford to look past this match.

A win and some help Sunday and City could be a game out of first place. They need to handle business here and with a low block surely deployed by S’ampton it will make the match that much more difficult.

Expect Haaland to play a crucial role. Let’s hope for a win.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just Phil Foden out.

The Saints have Bella-Kotchap, Adams, Larios, Salisu and Livramento are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Southampton