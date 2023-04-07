Pep Talk: “... the Premier League is every day, every week. Depends on that.”

Pep Guardiola is ready for a big test in the PL. This week’s presser, Pep touched on injuries, tactics and much more. Let’s dive in-

“He trained the last two days really good, he will be ready,” Guardiola said on Haaland

“Bayern is our last thoughts it’s Southampton - the Premier League is every day, every week. Depends on that.”

“Already, they’ve played a few games with the manager so the patterns are quite clear,” he said.

“Now every team is playing for something, it’s the same importance to fight for the Premier League as it is to stay in the Premier League.

“That’s why every game has its own characteristics and you have to be ready, because Southampton have always been so tough.

“Since the year we got 100 points in the 94th minute, the game we won they were much, much better than us.

“After the games we play really good, we draw. Always it has been a tough tough game and I have a feeling tomorrow won’t be an exception.”