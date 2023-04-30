Gut Feelings: Fulham FC v Manchester City

Manchester City travel to Craven Cottage with a chance to go top of the Premier League table with a victory over Fulham Football Club. The Cottagers are sitting comfortably in 10th in their first season back in the Prem. The City Collective have looked into the future to see the result and are ready to tell us what they have learned. Today, Craig Resnik-Hanson of Sporticos.com wears the Captain’s armband.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

City are imperious right now, really purring, as they often do at this time of year. Fulham are a decent side, capable of causing problems for any team, but Pep’s boys show no sign of slowing down right now. What’s more, they’ve scored three or more in eight of their last nine games, on this irresistible run, the type to which we have become accustomed. I see another shellacking in the tea leaves here. Fulham 0-3 Manchetser City

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

City’s dismantling of Arsenal does give the feeling an away match at Craven Cottage is the perfect chance for a banana peel. Listening to Pep’s pre-match presser there was a calm in his voice, dare say he appears jovial. Fulham are without their leading goal scorer Mitrovic because of a red card. Without individual brilliance I believe Fulham’s defense is going to fail the team. Bernd Leno is 7th in the Premier League in goals allowed, Joao Palhinha leads the league in yellow cards with twelve, and teammate Andres Pereira is 9th in the league with eight. When Haaland turns to see Tosin and Tim Ream standing side by side feebly attempting to stand tall. He will have a hearty chuckle before scoring a brace before letting Alvarez come in and score a goal of his own. City continue winning whilst Arsenal need to learn how to win playing a bloodthirsty Newcastle side. Good luck Fulham 0-4 Manchester City

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

Well another game comes around, fun doesn’t end at this point of the season, this time it’s a trip to face Fulham. I see potentially a tough game here on the back of our resounding win over Arsenal. Last time we beat Arsenal we followed it with a draw with Nottingham Forest, though the performance was good enough that day against Forest, the finishing wasn’t. Hopefully it’s a different story here and we continue our surge towards the title. I think Fulham will be up for this, they’ve had a great season since returning to the Premier League but I think ultimately we’ll have to much quality, and we’re in to good a form to slip up here, and I don’t think Pep will allow any slips especially leading into this game and another two massive fixtures this week. Fulham 0-2 Manchester City

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Fulham are doing surprisingly well this season and are not going to yo-yo back to championship like so many of us expected at the start of the year. Even despite Mitrovic’s ban, the west London club have picked up a few wins over bottom table sides. But City are rolling and are in business mode. Early in the year I’d be worried but not with how this City side are playing right now. Fulham 0-3 Manchester CIty

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Many expected the Cottagers to be fighting relegation in their first season back in the top flight. Instead, Fulham are parked firmly in the middle of the table. They’ve gotten there by playing well. No Mitrovic today means they lose some scoring punch. City are at their best form heading into the sharp end of the season. I like the Mancunians to continue their recent run and cruise past the hosts. Haaland gets the brace to break the all-time Premier League record for goals in a season of any length and City overtake Arsenal. Fulham 0-3 Manchester City

There you have it Cityzens. What are your predictions? Let us hear it in the comments.