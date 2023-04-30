CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Fulham FC v Manchester City

Manchester City have gained control of the Premier League title race, and a victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage would see Pep Guardiola’s men go top of the table. The Manc Blues took down league-leaders Arsenal FC last time out and Pep once again deployed his side in a different formation. My guess is he will keep the 4-4-2 he deployed at the Etihad, but I expect the Catalan will rotate some key players to get some much-needed rest in the run-in. As usual, we start in goal where Ederson gets the nod.

I feel Pep will once again go with a back four, but I also think he’ll move John Stones back out to the right in place of Kyle Walker. Stones has become the first-choice fullback on the right. Manuel Akanji played a vital role at left back against the Gunners, but here he slides to centre back alongside Rúben Dias. Aymeric Laporte takes Akanji’s place on the left.

Rodri is perhaps the finest Central Defensive Midfielder in the world. He bosses the ball on the backend, wins duels, applies pressure, and he is also human. Kalvin Philips gets the start against the Cottagers to give the Spanish iron man a breather. Philips will team up in the middle of the park with İlkay Gündoğan, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jack Grealish.

City will once again feature a two-headed monster upfront. Against Arsenal, KDB played in behind the Premier Leagues record holder for goals in a 38-game season, Erling Braut Haaland. Julián Álvarez has played the same role a few times this season. At Fulham, we'll have the man who provided the assist on Halaand’s 33rd join the Norwegian up top, Phil Foden.

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

John Stones

Manuel Akanji

Rúben Dias

Aymeric Laporte

Midfielders

Kalvin Philips

İlkay Gündoğan

Kevin De Bruyne

Jack Grealish

Forwards

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

There you have it. Who’s names are featured on your team sheet? Let us know in the comments.