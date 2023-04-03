Manchester City Revel in Liverpool Win, 4-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City cruise vs Liverpool and on the back of a fantastic second half and a Jack Grealish masterclass, win 4-1. It keeps City tight in the race for the title and makes for a fun closing of the season.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Now it’s the Jack we thought. Aston Villa fans know this Jack.

“Nothing changed it’s just a question of believing ‘I am part of that, and I can be here.’

“Now he has more minutes. The way he behaved in the beginning when he was not playing was exceptional.

“We are so satisfied for his performance. Today was amazing, he was really good.

“Football is more than stats, it’s many things. The way he gives us the tempo to play and to make extra passes.

“I could not imagine with the big name he is and the price the club paid to have this humility to run like a teenager.

“That means a lot to me and the team. At the same time, he has to score more goals at home. Definitely.”

Julian is something special too,” Guardiola declared.

“The vision in that second goal to know Riyad is there.

“He was involved in the first three goals. He was so clever. He played with the World Cup champions. If you are not good, you cannot play in the world champion team.

“I would love to see Kevin at the same level he had against Leipzig and Burnley and with the national team, it’s the best Kevin for a while,” said Guardiola.

“Hopefully he can maintain it until the end of the season. His mood is really good. When he is hitting this level Kevin is an extraordinary player. During the seasons always you have a little bit up and down, that is normal.

“I know what they can do and all the time I try to do it but they are human beings so sometimes that is not possible.

“What he has done against Leipzig was extraordinary, with Burnley especially in a real tough game against a man-to-man team set up by Vincent Kompany.”