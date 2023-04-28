Manchester City v Fulham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a solid side as they visit Fulham.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter another tough away match.

Venue: Craven Cottage, Stevenage Rd, Fulham, London, England

Time and Date: Sunday 30 April 2023, Kickoff at 14:00 BST, 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Assistants: Simon Long, Neil Davies.

Fourth official: Graham Scott.

VAR: Andy Madley.

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

Pep Guardiola’s men overcame title rivals Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening to move to within two points of the leaders, with games in hand.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva’s Fulham fell to defeat in their midweek fixture against Aston Villa, as Tyrone Mings’ goal condemned them to a slender 1-0 defeat at Villa Park.

A good match is ahead as City cannot afford dropped points.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just Nathan Ake out

Fulham have Wilson, Kurzawa, Willian and Mitrovic out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Fulham