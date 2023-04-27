Manchester City Clear of Arsenal: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City showed clearly who runs the Premier League after crushing Arsenal at home, 4-1. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were in fine form and have made quick work of supposed title contenders.

Let’s get to our managers reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It depends on us. Until today I prefer the position for Arsenal because if Arsenal beat us it is in their hands. Now it is in our destiny.

“I have a feeling the next three games will dictate a lot.

“Fulham have come from the Championship and this season have been amazing.

“We play at home against Leeds and West Ham. We feel comfortable here with the crowd.

“The next three games will be really important.

“The most important thing is the destiny is in our hands. When you arrive at the end of the season, most important thing is it depends on us.

“We still have seven games.”

“Today was a game like in the Emirates,” he said.

“Arsenal were much better than us there. We won the game. We had to adjust something.

“The game there was long ball, long ball to Erling.

“Today we were more patient with them all. He wins the second ball. He is a master.

“Kevin is so important. There was less time to play these types of ball. They were man to man with aggression.

“When we can find Kevin and run, he is unstoppable. Jack and Bernardo found the momentum to punish them., but Kevin told me he had some niggles in his legs, so I made a substitution.

“I prefer to analyse that game not saying they were not good. We were really good.

“If we play like today we are an incredibly competitive team but there are many good teams around the world.

“To have this mentality, this is the most satisfaction I have as a manager.

“Of course we want to win but how they behave, I am really impressed because I know how difficult it is.”