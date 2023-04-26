CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Arsenal FC

Manchester City are facing a match of great consequence against the Premier League Leaders Arsenal FC. Pep Guardiola rested many of his top players against Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final, and expect him to restore nearly all of them to the lineup against the Gunners.

Here we have a look at what I think will be the eleven to walk out of the tunnel at the Etihad. We start, as always, between the pipes. Ederson starts in goal.

The back three remain unchanged from the three Pep ran out against the Blades. Arsenal will be a stiffer test than the Blades to be sure, but Manuel Akanji, Rúben Dias, and Aymeric Laporte are a formidable trio.

The middle of the pitch will once again feature a double pivot. John STones returns to the lineup after a much-needed rest and takes up his new-found role alongside Rodri. KDB is back at it as well as he partners with Bernardo Silva in a double 10 role.

I might have been tempted to rotate Riyad Mahrez if not for the hat trick at the weekend. We’ll leave Riyad where he is and restore Jack Grealish on the right. A match of this magnitude can only have the world’s greatest striker, can’t it? Erling Haaland will look to cause havoc for the Arsenal defenders.

Goal Ederson Defenders Manuel Akanji Rúben Dias Aymeric Laporte Midfielders John Stones Rodri Bernardo Silva Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

Ther you are. What is your preferred starting lineup? Let us know in the comment section.