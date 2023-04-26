 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Arsenal FC

The starters for the match against the Gunners.

By CITYZENDuck
/ new
Manchester City v Sheffield United: Emirates FA Cup Semi Final Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Manchester City are facing a match of great consequence against the Premier League Leaders Arsenal FC. Pep Guardiola rested many of his top players against Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final, and expect him to restore nearly all of them to the lineup against the Gunners.

Here we have a look at what I think will be the eleven to walk out of the tunnel at the Etihad. We start, as always, between the pipes. Ederson starts in goal.

Manchester City v Sheffield United: Emirates FA Cup Semi Final Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

The back three remain unchanged from the three Pep ran out against the Blades. Arsenal will be a stiffer test than the Blades to be sure, but Manuel Akanji, Rúben Dias, and Aymeric Laporte are a formidable trio.

Manchester City v Sheffield United: Emirates FA Cup Semi Final Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

The middle of the pitch will once again feature a double pivot. John STones returns to the lineup after a much-needed rest and takes up his new-found role alongside Rodri. KDB is back at it as well as he partners with Bernardo Silva in a double 10 role.

FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

I might have been tempted to rotate Riyad Mahrez if not for the hat trick at the weekend. We’ll leave Riyad where he is and restore Jack Grealish on the right. A match of this magnitude can only have the world’s greatest striker, can’t it? Erling Haaland will look to cause havoc for the Arsenal defenders.

Manchester City v Sheffield United: Emirates FA Cup Semi Final Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Manuel Akanji

Rúben Dias

Aymeric Laporte

Midfielders

John Stones

Rodri

Bernardo Silva

Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

Ther you are. What is your preferred starting lineup? Let us know in the comment section.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...