Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Arsenal FC

Manchester City and Arsenal FC have been on a collision course for some time. The day has arrived for the two sides fighting for the title to meet in what will be their last chance to take points off each other. The City Collective are here to give their predictions for a massive match at the Etihad.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Despite the huge stakes, this should be a free-flowing, back-and-forth slugfest - these teams don’t know how to do cagey. I think Arsenal will step up to the plate. They’ve been found wanting lately but I think they have more character in their notably young squad than they are given credit for. I think they’ll play well, and really give City a good game. That being said, in the end they’ll come up short, in a game which will ultimately serve as a metaphor for their whole season, as they struggle to hold back the insurmountable tide of an end-of-season City run of form. Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Massive match! City need to keep control in midfield and find the spaces Arsenal give. Expect a high octane match of back and forth with City being more clinical. Manchester City 4-2 Arsenal

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

Finally the game that’s always loomed on the fixture list in the background is finally here. This is a game I’m eagerly anticipating and I’m expecting a fired up Etihad crowd and a City performance to match the occasion. Arsenal’s form of late has been patchy, and with Saliba out and possibly Granit Xhaka according to Arteta’s recent presser it does feel Arsenal are faltering at the final hurdle. The Arsenal threat is well know and they’ll have their own moments in the match, but I think we’ll have the quality and experience in these moments to counter what Arsenal bring. I’m expecyq big performance from Erling Haaland here, he’s a big game player and Arsenal’s defence looks shaky. Also Ake being out is a big loss due his fantastic form this season, but Aymeric Laporte has looked in form and able to deputise if called upon. Can’t wait for this fixture, have been counting down the hours for days now. Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Arsenal and their legion of supporters believe today is the day the Premier League title is secured. Mikel Arteta, the prodigal son returning home after pilfering the tactics from one of the brightest minds in football for multiple years. Losing their UEFA position in a heartbreaking way last season has prepared the Gunners for the run we are seeing. All Arsenal has to do is travel to the Etihad and take on their “Big Brother.” Can Arsenal snap a 3 game streak of draws? Gabby Jesus after their draw against Southampton he said the squad doesn’t have any Championship winners on the squad. The one thing he forgot was Arsenal brought him and Zinny for their Championship pedigree. If Gabby is not sure if he’s enough, why should I? My belief in my squad is unwavering because our Manager called the entire football club out. Asking for passion, wanting to see urgency, and everyone to move as this is the last trophy Manchester City will ever win. The players have responded. No matter the player on the pitch, it doesn’t matter who’s the manager standing across from ours. None of this is new for Pep and his players, on top of the match being at the Etihad. I see no reality where Arsenal win, in fact Manchester City will look so imperious ending Arsenal’s title hopes. Gunner fans might consider if the title window has closed. Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City have it all in front of them. The squad have the the title in their sites, but this match against Arsenal is on in which the Blues must collect all three points. The Gunners are stumbling down the stretch at the moment and they come in to face a City side who are firing on all cylinders. I expect Pep’s men to get the job done as usual. I’ll take a Haaland brace and three points for City. Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal

There you are. What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments.