Manchester City v Arsenal: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a red hot match and potential title decider as Arsenal visit the Etihad.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter the match of the season.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 26 April 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Ian Hussin.

Fourth official: Craig Pawson.

VAR: David Coote.

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.

TV Info: BT SPORT (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City off a win and the Gunners off a draw, this one has the makings of the game of the season. So, given what can happen, the team will need a big match from all.

A win is a must have and City could claim the mantle and hold all the cards in their hands. They need to handle business here and with a familiar manager and players, it should make for an epic match. Pep vs Mikel.

Expect our star players to play a crucial role. Let’s hope for a win.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just Nathan Ake as doubtful.

The Gunner have Eleneny, Tomiyasu and Saliba out.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-2 Arsenal