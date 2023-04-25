Manchester City v Arsenal: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a red hot match and potential title decider as Arsenal visit the Etihad.
The Premier League is rolling and we enter the match of the season.
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England
Time and Date: Wednesday 26 April 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Ian Hussin.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: David Coote.
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
TV Info: BT SPORT (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)
Preview + Form
City off a win and the Gunners off a draw, this one has the makings of the game of the season. So, given what can happen, the team will need a big match from all.
A win is a must have and City could claim the mantle and hold all the cards in their hands. They need to handle business here and with a familiar manager and players, it should make for an epic match. Pep vs Mikel.
Expect our star players to play a crucial role. Let’s hope for a win.
Which team will come out in front?
Team News
Pep Guardiola’s side have just Nathan Ake as doubtful.
The Gunner have Eleneny, Tomiyasu and Saliba out.
Prediction
Manchester City 4-2 Arsenal
