Pep Talk: “It’s an important game, we can get points and our biggest opponent cannot,”

Pep Guardiola knows the challenge that lays ahead of Manchester City as they ent this must have match vs Arsenal. Speaking to the media, our manager spoke about pressure, Haaland and so much more!

Let’s dive in-

Pep on match

“It’s an important game, we can get points and our biggest opponent cannot,” “But we have to focus on what we have to do. “We’ve played two times this season and in the FA Cup and there (away at Arsenal in the league) they were really tight games and really difficult. “When you play against these teams they can control everything. “I’ve said from a long time ago with Arsenal when with Arsene Wenger they always have the incredible details and care of the ball and who they select to play with the biggest quality and biggest skills. “But Mikel has brought a new dimension. They are huge competitors in all senses, so aggressive.

Pep on approach

“Perfection doesn’t exist in football. You cannot be perfect and win games,” the City boss asserted. “We know like what happened against Bayern Munich and in the future against top teams - your standards must be so high. “The way they play and how they’ve been so far, they demand to be really good. “We know what we have to do to impose our game.”

Pep on Haaland

“What he has shown in his career, not just here, it would be difficult,” said Guardiola. “But to be a team, to be as athletic as possible. “When we played against him when he was at Borussia Dortmund, (the best way was) to have 70/80 percent of the ball, so he’s not involved as much as possible. “If you have the ball you have more chances, but the game we will play tomorrow will be a lot of transitions and duels. “Exceptional. We are really impressed with his behaviour, his mood, and the way he lives his life, his love for football, it’s exceptional.”

Pep on noise

“Wednesday is a final against a team that has been the best team in England so far and is five points ahead of us. “Hopefully that day all of Manchester will be Blue and can come to support us because we need that incredible noise from the first minute until the end because I know against which opponent we are going to play. “I know even though they have drawn the last three games, the way they play in big, big parts of the game, it is almost difficult to stop. You have to read exactly what to do. “It’s a massive, important game for us. We know winning will give us a step to putting it completely in our hands. “The Premier League is 11 months working, working, working. And we want to take this opportunity. “We cannot do it alone. Hopefully all the Etihad will be full three hours before the game.”

Let’s hope the team can show up and put a great performance together.