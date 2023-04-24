Manchester City Conquer Wembley, Advance to the FA Cup Final: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City took command of the semi final and disposed of Sheffield United fairly easily. A total team performance was needed and given as we advance to the final.

That means June could become a major week for the club. Let’s dive in to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It’s the fourth time in a row we are here and the last three against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool we could not do it,” said Pep.

“Today we performed. Like I said in the press conference, this game is coming on the back of Bayern Munich, and we talked about how we have to try again and perform well - and they did really well with all the guys, the ones that came from the bench… everyone was perfect.

“I’m happy and really satisfied for all the Club to be after many years in the FA Cup final.”

“A biggest stage player who has the mentality to score goals. His composure for the penalty was important so we finished the first half 1-0 and the second and third were brilliant.

“It’s really good to be in the final. I’m so satisfied with Riyad because he loves to play football and he has given many things in these years and hopefully more in the future.”

“In general, it was a really good performance knowing where we came from three days ago.

“The adrenaline we spent in that game (Bayern) was massive in all concepts and today from the first minute - even in the locker room - we saw it and it was ‘okay,, the guys are here’.

“Three years in a row, semi-finals we were out, out, out so to be the final is doubly satisfying. “