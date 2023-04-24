Sky Blue News: Cup Final Derby, Pep Wants the Noise, Women Hammer West Ham, and More...

Manchester City men are through to the FA Cup final and they’ll face cross-town rival Manchester United on 3 June at Wembley. The women crushed West Ham 6-2 in their return to action. Sky Blue News has all the latest to catch you up.

What can you say about the team? The front three and Gundogan were quite good in this one. A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on and have advanced to the final of the cup. City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed boost as the club feels good even with the matches upcoming. Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva who showed up well. The story of the night is that City get a win and are in the first of potentially two finals this season.

City made it through to the showpiece with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday while United defeated Brighton on penalties on Sunday. It’s one win apiece so far this season between the two clubs, City winning 6-3 at the Etihad in October 2022, with United running out 2-1 victors at Old Trafford in January 2023. Play Video We have faced United in the FA Cup at Wembley before, though, City winning 1-0 in the semi-final of 2010/11 courtesy of a Yaya Toure second half goal, the midfielder also scoring in the 1-0 win in the final, too, as we defeated Stoke City to lift the prestigious trophy. City have won the FA Cup six times in 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11, 2018/19 as we eye a seventh in the all-Manchester final.

We will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday 3 June pic.twitter.com/DOsEoKcbpF — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 23, 2023

With fans ringing Haalands name around Wembley, it was Mahrez that stepped up to take the spot kick. Sending the keeper the wrong way, he slotted it home to make it 1-0 before the break. Pep made no changes at half time, and the blues looked to continue controlling the game and preserving their energy. The commentary team spoke of how well Sheffield United were doing in defending as a unit in the hopes to catch the City on the counter. However, this played into Pep’s and his boys hands as this could have been a very physical tie. It was instead a training ground, relaxed game of domination which enabled the City boys to save their energy and avoid any injuries. Manchester City’s second goal came from some individual brilliance from Riyad Mahrez, as he won back the ball on the half way line and progressed the ball forward singlehandedly directly to the penalty area. As Sheffield United defenders backed off, understandably aware of goal-machine Haaland, and World Cup winner Alvarez on either side of the Mahrez, who comfortably finished his run by simply passing the ball past the keeper.

City sit five points behind Arsenal with two games in hand over the Premier League leaders, and welcome the Gunners to the Etihad in a fixture that will play a key part in deciding which side goes on to win the title. Should City reduce the gap to two points, they will be considered strong favourites for a third title in succession given their games in hand, but Arsenal would take the league back in their own hands if they can extend the gap to eight points. So Guardiola is keen to ensure that City’s good form is not taken for granted, and called upon fans to back the team from well before kick-off on Wednesday. “Of course the momentum is key, it doesn’t matter if you play every three or four days if you are winning, winning,” he explained. “It’s really important the final we have on Wednesday – it is a final – against a team who has been the best team in England so far, they are five points ahead of us. Hopefully all of Manchester that day will be blue and they can come to support us.

Pep Guardiola issues plea to Man City fans to help players vs Arsenal #mcfc https://t.co/q0VLLPpFFf — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) April 23, 2023

City have the Premier League title, the Champions League and the FA Cup in their sights this season, but will have to beat neighbours United in the FA Cup final on June 3 if they want to win all three trophies. And Ten Hag, who watched United win a dramatic FA Cup semifinal shootout against Brighton on Sunday, has reassured fans they will do everything to stop City winning the cup and with it preserve United’s record as the only English team to win the Treble. “We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything, more than 100 percent you can’t do, the fans can rely on that.” Ten Hag said. “We want to give that against City, we want to give the fans that. “We have to play the perfect game, it was the perfect game we played this season, we have to go again, we know that. “But first of all we have to focus on different occasions because we have to be in the top four.”

Just 65 seconds separated the England forward’s goals as City took control early at the Academy Stadium. Emma Snerle pulled one back for the visitors with a curling shot four minutes later but Laura Coombs’ header restored the hosts’ two-goal advantage midway through an all-action first half. WSL top-scorer Khadija Shaw swivelled to score her 17th goal of the season after the break and Steph Houghton’s birthday goal made it five. Lisa Evans briefly reduced the deficit but City striker Mary Fowler scored her first WSL goal late on to complete the scoring. City, who jump above Arsenal and Chelsea, now trail WSL leaders Manchester United by just three points. West Ham are eighth and remain winless in 2023.

Manchester City thrashed West Ham thanks to two goals in 65 seconds from Chloe Kelly https://t.co/cz0lWRMFdo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 23, 2023

And finally... City are eying a move for a Brentford man.

The Scotland international burst onto the scene with Serie A side Bologna after leaving Hearts in 2020, apparently earning admiration from Arsenal with his performances in Italy. Hickey came up with five goals and an assist in 48 games for Bologna, but Arsenal’s move for Oleksandr Zinchenko paved the way for Brentford to welcome Hickey back to the British Isles. The 20-year-old is yet to directly contribute to a goal for the Bees and was sidelined was a serious ankle injury between October and January, but he quickly earned the trust of Thomas Frank and has made 20 appearances in his debut campaign. Hickey has started 18 Premier League games for the European-chasing Bees, who occupy 10th spot in the top-flight table amid a dampening six-game winless run.

#ManCity are ready to move for Brentford left-back Aaron Hickey (20). Pep Guardiola wants ‘a couple’ of new and ‘modern’ wide defenders.



[via @reluctantnicko] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 23, 2023

There you have it. Stay with Bitter and Blue as we build toward the mid-week match against Arsenal FC. Come back tomorrow for more from Sky Blue News.