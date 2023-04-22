Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Sheffield United

Manchester City Football Club look to move on to the FA Cup final for the first time since they last lifted the trophy. Standing in their way are Championship side Sheffield United. The Blades are the last non-Premier League side remaining in the competition. They are likely to be promoted at the end of the season, and they’ll have a good look at what they will be up against next term as they face the Champions of England.

So, will the Blade get the shock result at Wembley, or will City march on to the final? The City Collective have looked into the crystal ball to find the answers. Which team earns the right to face the winner of Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United? You may find your answers below. Our man Crunk Chocolate leads us out of the tunnel.

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Semifinal match against Sheffield United at Wembley for the opportunity to win the F.A. Cup. England’s prized competition hasn’t been brought back to Manchester since 2018/19 season when City defeated Watford 6-0 on the way to their “Fourmidables” season. Goals from David Silva, KDB (who was subbed on), along with Sterling & Jesus each scoring a brace. Sheffield United who have been playing well thanks to a pair of City loanees and they are not available to play in the match against Manchester City. I expect Pep to use a heavily rotated squad and easily handle Sheffield United. Alvarez and Foden will pair up to make Sheffield miserable and Kalvin Phillips will get his chance to shine at Wembley. Potentially raising his Summer transfer fee? Manchester City 4-1 Sheffield United

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Big match, expect some rotation. Julian Alvarez should be the difference maker and so give me a nice 2-0 win. Manchester 2-0 Sheffield United

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

I think the neutrals will be hoping for a bit of cup magic here. All football fans love a miracle. But City don’t seem to be in miracle-giving mood right now. As they so often do at this stage of the season, they have reached another gear entirely. I expect Pep to rotate the squad a little - he’d be stupid not to with the schedule we have - but whatever version of City goes out there, I see nothing other than a dominant win. Manchester City 4-0 Sheffield United

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

Another big game to come, another City trip to Wembley and hopefully another after the Cup semi final. I’m really looking forward to this one. I think Sheffield United will have a good go at this, it’s a massive occasion for them. They and their fans will be well up for it, while I think early they’ll be up and about I think over the course of 90 minutes we’ll be to strong and our quality will make the difference. I wouldn’t mind seeing the squad rotated a bit here, especially with Arsenal just around the corner. But whatever line up we go with I expect us to win and move onto the Final. Manchester City 4-1 Sheffield United

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I think this is gonna get ugly. Sheffield are a quality championship side, so were Burnley, and see how that panned out for them. They’re going to be without two quality players in McAtee and Doyle, which is going to make their already difficult task even harder. They’ll obviously be up for the game, but so will City. Kev even mentioned how badly he wants to win another FA cup in his post game interview after Bayern. It’ll be a great story if Sheffield go through, but treble soon come.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Pep will be attempting a bit of a balancing act in this one. On the one side, City are all in to win the FA Cup. On the other, the team will need to be rotated if there is any hope of pulling off the FA/UCL/EPL treble. The Blades will be without City loanees McAtee and Doyle who have been two of their top performers in the Championship. In the end, I think it turns into a bit of a stroll for City. Álvarez, Foden, and Palmer get a goal each. Manchester CIty 3-0 Sheffield United

There you have it Cityzens. WIll the Manc Blues get the job done against the Blades? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.