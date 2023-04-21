Manchester City v Sheffield United: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back! The Semi Finals are here.

This time City face a tricky opponent in Sheffield United as the hunt for the cup is on.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Saturday 22 April 2023, Kickoff at 16:45 BST, 11.45 am (EST)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Tony Harrington

TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

The cup has been good as last time it was a 6-0 win that allowed City to be here and are also in the last four of the UCL.

The Blades beat Blackburn and are now here at Wembley. It should be a fun match as both sides will want the victory.

It should be a great match as both look to win and advance on to the next round.

Team News

For Man City, Nathan Ake is out

SU will have Osborn, Stevens, O’Connell, Brewster and Norrington-Davies are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield United